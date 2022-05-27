Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. Dorian LPG updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LPG opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $653.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 245.90%.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,918 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 123,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

