DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $56.94 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

