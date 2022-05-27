DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Morgan Stanley

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.91.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $133.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $479,171. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.