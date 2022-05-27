Dumac Inc. Acquires New Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Progyny accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,236 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $924,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 506,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,618,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. 31,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.01. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

