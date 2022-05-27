Dumac Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 159,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. Marqeta accounts for 8.8% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,133 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 258.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth $84,703,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.68.

Shares of Marqeta stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 666,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,140. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.