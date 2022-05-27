Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDEJF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Dundee has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 190.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

