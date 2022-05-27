Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €31.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.49) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €25.24 ($26.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.17. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €23.26 ($24.74) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($46.89).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

