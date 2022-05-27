DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90-15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.07 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.93.

NYSE:DXC traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 62,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,938. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

