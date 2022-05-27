Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.68

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.42. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 16,346 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.76 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 87.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,496 shares of company stock worth $1,861,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,295,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

