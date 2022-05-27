Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $11.68

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $11.42. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 16,346 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,496 shares of company stock worth $1,861,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,295,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,445,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after buying an additional 1,983,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after buying an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,770,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 1,412,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.