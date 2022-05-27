Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DYN opened at $4.58 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449 over the last ninety days. 42.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,303,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

