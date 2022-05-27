ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Buys C$88,363.50 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. Research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.5083056 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

