ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Buys C$88,363.50 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.
ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million. Research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.5083056 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
