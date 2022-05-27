Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Ecolab worth $393,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.07.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.45. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

