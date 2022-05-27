Eden (EDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million

Eden (EDN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $36,910.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.09 or 1.00019679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

