Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) by 338.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,794 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 1.33% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

