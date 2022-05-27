Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Increases Stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its position in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned 0.70% of Direct Selling Acquisition worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE DSAQ remained flat at $$10.01 during trading on Friday. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

