Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $2.98 Million in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $19,840,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $10,620,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $8,094,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBAC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

