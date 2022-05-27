Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

DCRD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,261. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

