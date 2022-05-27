Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $2.27 Million Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 232,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EUCR stock remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

