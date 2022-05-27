Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 363,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned about 0.57% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 30.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 377,010 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,515 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,063. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

