Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases $233,300.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R David Hoover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00.

NYSE ELAN opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after buying an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,752,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,639,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,259,000.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

