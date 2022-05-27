Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE EFL opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.71. Electrovaya has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

