Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of DAVA opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.17. Endava has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

