Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 34.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR opened at 22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 24.77 and its 200 day moving average is 28.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,256.26.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,703,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,091,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.