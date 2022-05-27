Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,763,000 shares.The stock last traded at $3.68 and had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXK. TD Securities cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

