Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Down 81.7% in May

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the April 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ENZN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,200. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.