Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. Equitable has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $44,231,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

