ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.15% of Marqeta worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,140. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MQ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.