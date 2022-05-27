ETF Managers Group LLC Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $13,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 186,081.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29,773 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,695. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.