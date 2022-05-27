ETF Managers Group LLC Has $19.19 Million Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 434,999 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Endeavour Silver worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $669.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

