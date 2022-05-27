ETF Managers Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,318 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.90% of trivago worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get trivago alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

TRVG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,254. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $620.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.63.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.