ETF Managers Group LLC Has $9.37 Million Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,158,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,459,121 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,819. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.85 million, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

