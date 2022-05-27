ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $5.47 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNDY traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $209.63. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Cowen dropped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.
monday.com Profile (Get Rating)
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
