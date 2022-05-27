ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.23. 897,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,741,320. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

