ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,670 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.59% of EVO Payments worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,047,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 679,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,845,000 after acquiring an additional 666,722 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,343,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 526,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,629. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

