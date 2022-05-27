ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 258,548 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258,548 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Eldorado Gold worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,437,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 696,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. 24,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

