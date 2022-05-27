ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 520,219 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,543,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 520,219 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

HMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

