ETF Managers Group LLC Takes $7.48 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,257. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.