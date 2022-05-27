Ethereum Push Notification Service One Day Trading Volume Reaches $552,086.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $552,086.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.88 or 0.18557767 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00522911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

