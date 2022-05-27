Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (CVE:ECC – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56. 24,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 160,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.
Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)
