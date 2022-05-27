EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.12 Million

Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) will announce sales of $95.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.50 million and the lowest is $94.38 million. EverQuote reported sales of $105.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $412.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.96 million to $415.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.79 million, with estimates ranging from $463.90 million to $499.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley started coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

EVER stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,343. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $179,413. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

