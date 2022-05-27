Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

EXC opened at $49.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,351,000 after acquiring an additional 466,767 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 497.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

