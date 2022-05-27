Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Express stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $193.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Express has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 307,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 711,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Express by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Express by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPR shares. TheStreet raised Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

About Express

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

