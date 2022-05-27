Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.
NYSE EXPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.
About Express (Get Rating)
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
