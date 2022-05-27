Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

NYSE EXPR opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Express by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 711,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Express by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

