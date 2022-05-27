Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.08. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 24,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $54,407.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,909,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,959,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,796.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 123,874 shares of company stock worth $280,589 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.