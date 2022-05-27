EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZFL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EZFill in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EZFill in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in EZFill in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EZFill in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on EZFill in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EZFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.71 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. EZFill has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

