F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,287. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 356,317 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

