Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 477,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,429. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 33.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Farfetch by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.47.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.