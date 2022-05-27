FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Down 89.7% in May

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 881,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBCD traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,055,105. FBC has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.

FBC Holding, Inc markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com.

