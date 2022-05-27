FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Down 89.7% in May

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the April 30th total of 881,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,864,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FBCD traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,055,105. FBC has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.03.
About FBC (Get Rating)
