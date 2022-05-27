Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.20.

NYSE:RACE opened at $197.02 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.55 and a 200-day moving average of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.362 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $1,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ferrari by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $6,942,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

