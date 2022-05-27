Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Trading Down 23.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) dropped 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.96 and last traded at $48.96. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLMNF)

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

